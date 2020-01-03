Getafe and Etebo will be a Perfect Pair

This January, Oghenekaro Etebo will take his first steps to a second stint in La Liga with multiple reports linking the midfielder with a loan move from Stoke City to Getafe for the rest of the season.

Etebo played for CD Las Palmas in 2018, on loan from Portuguese side CD Feirense. He made 14 league appearances before completing a permanent move to Stoke in the championship.

The combative midfielder enjoyed some success with the modest Canary Island side, but the club was obviously put off by his €1.50million valuation at the time.

Since then he has featured in the FIFA World Cup and AFCON tournaments, going on to improve his valuation by Stoke to €7.20million in just two years.

No doubt his second spell in Spain will be defining, with Getafe’s rich midfield options and the club making a push for European football next season.

The 24 year-old Nigerian will fit right in the Getafe midfield – currently with an average age of 27 – that has been the team’s driving force.

Between the Eight players in Getafe’s midfield, they have made 80 league appearances; those aged 25 and below picking up more minutes.

Manager José Bordalás’ strategy relies on mobile midfielders, who also have the ability to defend tightly and also push upfield threading crucial passes and pressing on spot in quick defensive transitions.

Etebo fits primarily as a CM with the ability to function as a box to box player and excels as an AM, so the former Warri Wolves man is guaranteed to get some quality action.

He could become an option off the bench or even get a crucial first team role, depending on the terms (personal) reached with the club.

The player has made only 11 league appearance this season for Stoke, but has not played for the club since October, 2019.

According to Simon Jones [Mail Online], Getafe want Etebo amid interest from English clubs in their Serbia international midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic.

The La Liga side will also have the option to make the move permanent.