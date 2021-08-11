Gerrard wants Showdown talk with Balogun and Aribo, Insists Rangers Leaders must step up

Steven Gerrard is set for showdown talks with several senior players in the team after the team’s crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

Leon Balogun was one of the senior players in defence for the Gers as 10-man Malmo – Innocent Bonke was sent off before the half-time break.

The Swedish side hit Rangers for two in a completely different second half performance and sealed a 4-2 aggregate win against a team that looks like a shadow of its former self.

Last season Rangers claimed their Scottish league title, going unbeaten and reached the Europa League round of 16.

Balogun and midfielder Joe Aribo were pivotal to that spectacular season, hoping to improve on those achievements when the new season got underway.

However, the ‘early seasons’ as Gerrard termed it is proving to be a tough water to navigate and nothing seems familiar with this Rangers.

They’ll now try to reach the second tier of European club competition through the playoffs after the heartbreak in front of their home fans on Tuesday night.

‘100 percent We have got strong leaders in the dressing room I trust them; a lot,’ said Rangers boss Gerrard after the match.

‘I’ll speak to them in the coming days. Yes, they’ve got a bit of responsibility to reset all of them (team). I think every manager is the same, that’s the case also whether you win or lose, you want to speak to your senior players to maintain the standards, to keep going. Try to keep the level of consistency.

‘So, it’s not the case of waiting for a defeat or a bad week, you’ve got to have that relationship all the time.’

Speaking on the team’s ambition coming into the new season and what must now be done to turn the corner quickly, Gerrard explained:

‘We wanted to try and qualify for this competition (UCL), it was a priority. We have to pick ourselves up and be better first of all on Friday (League Cup) and in the Europa League. We need to play better not just 45 minutes of one half, but for the entire game.’