Gerrard reveals Rangers new signing Nnamdi Ofoborh has a Heart Issue

Midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has been diagnosed with a heart condition Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed.

Ofoborh, 21, joined Rangers as a free agent from Bournemouth this summer, but is yet to feature for the Gers.

Speaking after his side drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal, Gerrard disclosed that the heart issue was picked up during a routine club medical.

‘I don’t think you’ll see him in the short term. Unfortunately something has flagged up with his ECG, which is the heart test,’ the Manager to Rangers TV.

‘We’ve got top medical people here at the club now and we check all the players thoroughly from head to toe when they arrive.

‘Unfortunately there’s been a bit of a red flag with a heart issue so he’s going to see some specialists in the coming weeks and we need to do more tests before we move forward.

‘It’s disappointing and frustrating but we’ll have to manage and cope.

‘The important thing is the player’s health, which we’ll obviously focus on first and foremost.

‘Of course it is disappointing and frustrating for the player but I spoke to him yesterday, told him to keep smiling and be patient and we will do everything we can to support him, get him in front of the right people and the right support and hopefully he will be back, not too long.’