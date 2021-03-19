Gerrard proud of Balogun and Co despite Europa league exit

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he’s proud of the team, despite bowing out of the Europa League.

The Gers kissed the competition goodbye after losing 2-0 to Slavia Prague last night, despite going into the match with an away goal advantage from the first leg.

Rangers finished the game with nine players after Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe were shown red cards in second of the match.

Peter Olayinka’s 14th minute header and Nico Stanciu’s 7th goal in 5 games was enough to take Slavia Prague to the next round with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Speaking to the press, Gerrard said he’s proud of the efforts of the players and admitted they were beaten by better team.

” I am really proud of my players in terms of the effort and the journey they have took us on considering it was maneuvered through a title race as well so I can’t be any more proud of them from a football point of view. Although over the course of the two games we were beaten by the better team,” He said.