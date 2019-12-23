Gerrard lauds Aribo’s outstanding display against Hibernian

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has lavished praise on Joe Aribo following his brilliant display in Friday’s 3-0 win over Hibernian.

Aribo was handed his 15th league appearance of the campaign and put on a good showing to help his side extend their unbeaten run to 15 games in the league.

The Nigeria international doubled his team advantage with a beautiful finish on the 8th minute, four minutes after Ryan Kent had opened the scoring.

Former English international Jermaine Defoe then added the third goal after the interval to ensure a comprehensive victory for the Gers.

However, a delighted Gerrard who was impressed with his boys performance singled out Aribo and Ryan Kent for praise after the game.

“Joe Aribo was outstanding,” said Gerrard.

“He’s been very consistent since he’s gone up into that right-side ten position.”

“Again, Ryan Kent was very dangerous. I’m very pleased with the front three and they’ll deserve all the headlines because they were three real outstanding goals, but I thought the back seven were solid and managed the game really well and gave us the base to go and be so dangerous down the right and down the left,” he concluded.