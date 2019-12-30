Gerrard lauds Aribo, others after Old Firm derby win

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Joe Aribo and teammates are hurt after losing league cup final to Celtics and it is important they finally get one over their rivals.

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 at Park head ”I. the Old Firm derby” to move within two points behind the leaders .

Nikola Katic’s second-half header , after an Odsonne Edouard goal levelled Ryan Kent’s opener, gave Rangers a perfect revenge on the enemy’s territory.

Speaking after the game, Gerrard said Aribo and others showed the can compete with Celtic for the title.

“Celtic took a trophy away from us a couple of weeks ago in a game we dominated. We came away from that game with huge belief. It felt different, we didn’t feel too down because we were so pleased with the performance.

“We didn’t take our chances but we came away knowing that we can compete with Celtic and that is the reason we took the game to Celtic and we got a lot of joy today. We can enjoy tonight and enjoy the big victory – there is still loads of work to do.”Gerrard said

However Super ace Joseph Aribo played the entire minutes of the encounter.