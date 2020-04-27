Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles Still Work in Progress – Ekpo

Ex Eagles Friday Ekpo believes the Super Eagles are far from a compact team, in spite of the many quality talents at the disposal of the Manager.

Ekpo suggests that the growth of the Super Eagles from his time as an international has been mainly in monetary value; with players now better paid.

The former midfielder, who missed out on Nigeria’s glorious AFCON triumph in 1994 told football that Gernot Rohr’s team isn’t a cohesive unit yet.

“They play for different clubs in different countries with different philosophies weekly, marrying that is no easy feat,” said Ekpo.

He however asserted that the team can only get better with consistent performances.