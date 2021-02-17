Gernot Rohr unimpressed with Teslim Balogun Stadium

Teslim Balogun Stadium will host Nigeria’s Afcon qualifier match against Lesotho in March, but Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that the stadium is still far from ready to host such event.

Rohr inspected the Teslim Balogun Stadium last week, ahead of the final Afcon qualifiers against Lesotho.

The Super Eagles last played in Lagos in 2011 and in that period, they have played their home games in Benin City, Asaba, Port Harcourt and Uyo.

Speaking exclusively to footballlive.ng, Rohr said there a lot of works to be done before the stadium can be ready to host such important match.

“They have to prepare this event, they have to prepare facilities, the training sessions and I watched already the (Teslim) Balogun stadium where we will play and there’s still a lot of work to do, because you must give the best conditions to the players.

“They’re used to playing on good pitches and its not easy for them to play on the grass which is not the same like they have,” He explained.

The Franco-German tactician also confirmed the the three time African champions train in Lagos,before leaving for Port Novo or Cotonou to face the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

“I think everybody will work on it to have good conditions for the matches. First match will be away, but I think we will play also here in Lagos and going from Lagos to Port Novo or Cotonou, we make this match in Benin and we need still one point and I think we should do it quickly that we can be ready for the last match which will be played in Lagos against Lesotho,” Rohr concluded.