Gernot Rohr Reacts to Manchester United’s Interest in Osimhen

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has backed Victor Osimhen to a success at Manchester United should he eventually make the move.

Osimhen is the hottest Nigerian forward in Europe this season and has been linked with a potential move to the record English champions next summer.

The Nigerian forward is only in his first season with the Christopher Galtier’s tutored Lille but has impressed the whole Europe after scoring 19 goals in 34 appearances for the club.

Osimhen has also scored four goals for the Super Eagles in eight appearances under Gernot Rohr, including three at the ongoing 2021 African cup of Nations qualifier.

Rohr who is currently in France with his family has now backed his first choice striker to be a success at United and insisted the the 21-year-old have the qualities to be a success in the premier league.

The Franco-German also advised the former Wolfsburg to remain humble and continue working on his development with Lille.