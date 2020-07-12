Gernot Rohr Predicts Tough Times for Super Eagles

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr says his team must be ready for the difficult times ahead as football activities gradually returns.

Although the Confederation of African Football ( CAF) is yet to announce a new date for the postponed African cup of Nations qualifiers, Rohr predicts a tough time for his team.

Football activities were suspended on the continent indefinitely due to the ongoing pandemic, however Franco-German tactician said the the set back will afford his team more time to prepare for matches.

“The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is postponed. It’s the same for everyone so it’s not a drawback. We have more time to prepare as well as for other countries. We can continue the qualifiers start the World Cup qualifiers at the same time,” Rohr told girondisforever.com.

With the 2021 African cup of Nations now postponed to 2022, same year the next FIFA World Cup will hold in Qatar, Rohr believes it definitely going to be a very difficult task every team on the continent due to the fixture congestion.

”But it will be a difficult 2022 year because already in 2021, there are a lot of qualifying matches to play for the team (Super Eagles). I think we will have time to play a few friendlies.

“In the year 2022, if we have qualified for the World Cup and the AFCON, there will be many, many games to play. So it will certainly be a difficult year (2022), ” He said.

Rohr signed a new two-year contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in April, shortly after ban was placed on football activities by the African football governing body.