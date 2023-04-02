Players Abroad Genk Edge past Stubborn Leuven, Sor on Verge of League Title By Adebanjo - April 2, 2023 0 40 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Yira Sor (L), OHL's Belgian defender Casper De Norre and Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye fight for the ball. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/AFP via Getty Images) Yira Sor had a quite afternoon for KRC Genk, but the side still managed a victory at home against Leuven to keep maintain their lead in the Jupiler pro League summit. Sor was a second half substitute on his 13th league appearance for Genk on the day. The 22 year-old was brought on in the final twenty-five minutes of the match, and with the scoreline tied at 1-1. Genk had taken the lead Twenty-three minutes into the game through Bryan Heynen and saw off the half with their noses in front. However, the visitors responded after the break, Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored from the penalty spot to restore parity in the 56th minute. As the game dragged on, the hosts mounted some pressure and with just three minutes of regular time left on the clock, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye executed a fine finish to snatch all three points. Yira Sor was brought on for Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta, the Nigerian has two goals so far for the club. Meanwhile, Genk’s other Nigerian player, Toluwalase Arokodare is still in rehab following his surgery from an injury he sustained in February.