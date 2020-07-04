Gattuso Reveals Key Interests in Victor Osimhen Deal

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed the club is trying the best to bring Victor Osimhen in, but maintained they don’t have much funds to spend.

Osimhen was in Naples to discuss terms with Napoli chief Aurelio Di Laurentiis, but the 21 year old is now back in France as he awaits the final decision from Lille and Napoli.

Gattuso however told the press that Osimhen remains Napoli player at the moment.

“He [Osimhen] is currently a Lille player. I cannot comment.

“We will do little on the market, 70-80% [of players] will remain and whoever arrives will have to give us quality and quantity,” said Gattuso.

Meanwhile Osimhen’s agent, Osita Okolo, admitted that his client is in love with the City of Napoli and had healthy conversations with the Di Laurentiis.

“Napoli’s interest is important. De Laurentiis and the manager [Gattuso] really like Victor. There have already been several contacts,” Okolo told TuttoMercato.

“Victor likes Naples, a fantastic city, and obviously he also likes Napoli as a team. The interest of a big Italian [club] personally does not surprise me considering how well he did with Lille.”

The deal could be sealed next week and it could be in the region of €65m, which will make the Nigeria international the second most expensive African player ever.