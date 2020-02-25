Galatasaray’s boss lauds Onyekuru’s role in historic win at Fenerbahce

Galatasaray manager Fathi Terim has hailed Henry Onyekuru for playing a crucial role in Sunday’s away win against Fenerbahce.

Onyekuru scored Galatasaray’s third goal on the stroke of 90 minute to complete his side’s 3-1 comeback victory against their eternal rivals.

The effort was his first since his return from Monacoback in January.

Radamel Falcao and Ryan Donk scored the other goals on the day as Fathi Terim’s men picked up their first win against the Yellow Canaries at the Ulker Stadium since 1999.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Turkish tactician hailed his boys for their beautiful performance,adding that Onyekuru played a key role in the victory.

“We deserved three points, we got it by playing and playing well. We played every part of the game well. The game could go away for the first 20 minutes. We ensured that the ball remained with us.”

“Each match has a different story. It is not the same as playing Fenerbahce here with any match you play on your stadium.”

“Sometimes, what you think in theory may not be in practice. Sometimes we don’t think so; but we tried to get out of the blocks. We did this and we took many positions with Onyekuru.”

The result however saw the Türk Telekom outfit move to second spot on the league table, level on 45 points with third-placed Sivassporand leaders Trabzonspor who have a game in hand.