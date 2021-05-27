Galatasaray won’t meet Rangers’ €10m Valuation of Joe Aribo

Scottish champions Rangers have poured cold water on Galatasaray’s hopes of landing midfielder Joe Aribo.

Aribo could be on the move from the Scottish Premiership champions at some point before the end of his contract following his impressive performances coupled with the need to recoup the fees they paid to sign him from Charlton Athletic.

According to in the Turkish media, Galatasaray have pulled out of a deal to sign Aribo after they were a quoted a fee of €10 million for the versatile midfielder.

The stance of Rangers on the Nigeria International is that they are unwilling to sell the Player, who will be a major part of Steven Gerrard’s squad for next season’s Champions League campaign.

Sources close to the player insists Aribo has aspirations of playing in the English Premier League should he depart Rangers and is not interested in moving to Turkey.

Since joining Rangers, the Super Eagles star has contributed 17 goals and 15 assists in 97 appearances.