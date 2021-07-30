Galatasaray targets Terem Moffi as Falcao’s replacement

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing FC Lorient’s Nigerian striker Terem Moffi.

Moffi, 23, joined Lorient last season on a five-year deal and is a crucial player for the side, a reason why Galatasaray will face a tough task trying to prise him away.

He scored 14 Ligue 1 goals for Les Merlus in his debut season, but goals alone aren’t the reason why the Turkish giants are interested in his service.

Per Takvim, the Yellow-and-Reds are actively interested in kicking off negotiations for the Nigeria international.

Galatasaray sees the Lorient forward as the ideal alternative to the ageing Colombian forward Radamel Falcao whose high salary, and that of Senegal international Mbaye Diagne, is weighing on the club’s finances.