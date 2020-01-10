Galatasaray Signs Sekidika on Four-and-half-year deal

Galatasaray have completed the signing of Nigerian winger Jesse Sekidika from Eskisehirspor on a four-and-half-year deal.

Galatasaray confirmed his capture via their official website on Thursday afternoon.

https://www.galatasaray.org/haber/futbol/hos-geldin-jesse-sekidika/45907

The versatile forward previously had trials with Stoke City and Manchester City before moving to Serbia in 2016, and helping FK Napredak Krusevac gain promotion to the Serbian top-flight.

Sekidika left the Serbian side last year and joined Turkish TFF First League side Eskisehirspor.

He netted eight goals in 16 appearances for Mustafa Özer’s team this season, before he was snapped up by Gala.

Galatasaray president Mustafa Cengiz revealed his satisfaction with the acquisition of Sekidika.

“Jesse, is a footballer who is in line with our strategic and rejuvenated policy,” Cengiz told the club website.

“We believe that he will always take part in the struggle to carry the flag of Galatasaray to the top as a team player.”

Reacting to his signing, the Nigerian said: “I came to a very large club. I am very happy. I will use this great opportunity. Galatasaray was a place I always wanted.”

He joins Super Eagles winger Henry Onyekuru, who completed a loan move from AS Monaco this week.