Galatasaray Nigerian Trio Etebo, Sekidika and Ozornwafor gear up for Istanbul Derby

Oghenekaro Etebo joined his Galatasaray teammates in training on Thursday, as the midfielder shows he’s fully recovered from a back injury.

Etebo played 53 minutes in Galatasaray’s Turkish Cup victory over Yeni Malatyaspor on Tuesday.

The 23 year-old suffered a back injury and was ruled out for nearly three weeks.

Galatasaray shared pictures on social media of the first team practice session held Tuesday at the Club’s Florya Metin Oktay Facilities.

Etebo, Jesse Sekidika, Valentine Ozornwafor and Arda Turan were among the stars captured in the shots.

The record Super Lig champions next face Beşiktaş J.K. in an Istanbul derby at the Vodafone Park.