Galatasaray Considers Permanent Move for Onyekuru

Galatasaray are looking to make the loan deal of Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru permanent.

Onyekuru rejoined the Turkish Super Lig champions during the January transfer window on loan from Ligue 1 side Monaco with his contract stipulating a no-purchase-option.

Despite the clause in the contract, popular Turkish website, Fanatik.com has revealed that the Yellow-Reds are already taking action to extend the contract of the Nigerian.

The report states that Galatasaray manager, Fatih Terim, has insisted that the management opened a communication channel with the player’s parent club to continue talks on either a loan extension or a permanent deal for the player.

Onyekuru has scored a goal and provided two assists in four appearances for the club, with his goal against Fenerbahce on Sunday ending a 21-year winless streak against their arch-rivals at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The 22-year-old was instrumental in the club’s 2018/19 Turkish Lig triumph, scoring 14 goals in 31 league games, but joined Monaco in the summer for €15m after the Turkish club failed to meet Everton’s valuation of the Nigeria international.