Gabriel Okechukwu Signs 4-year Deal With Japanese Club Sapporo FC

Striker Gabriel Okechukwu has joined J1 League side Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on a four-year deal.

Consadole Sapporo confirmed the signing on Thursday in a deal reported to worth around 2 million dollars.

Okechukwu, 25, had brief spells with NPFL side Akwa United in 2017 before moving to Wydad Casablanca a year later.

The forward also played on loan at Moroccan side, SC Chabab before returning to Wydad Casablanca to run down his contract.

Okechukwu, who represented Nigeria at the 2018 CHAN, will help his new club challenge for the J1 League title.