Future Watford captain! Fans praise Troost-Ekong after West Brom friendly

William Troost-Ekong earned some praise from Watford fans for not just his performance on Saturday in the pre-season friendly against West Brom but also his acknowledgement of the crowd that came out to see the team play.

Watford were held at home to a goalless result by championship side, West Brom and the Nigerian CB alongside Peter Etebo were given minutes.

After the game, Ekong said about the support received from the crowd, “It makes all the difference”.

“When we came out and when they named us on the teamsheet, it’s nice to hear all the fans here and we’re going to need that support this year.”

“It makes all the difference, and I think it was only three or four thousand here but it felt like it was 15 or close to 20 [thousand] because you’re so used to having empty stadiums. Having the support makes all the difference, and it was great today.”

Some of the Hornets fans show reverent for the Nigerian’s leadership quality in comments on the club’s official IG page.

yasin_.khalid : Need leaders like him if Watford will survive next season

thejuvenilecinephile : Future Captain

Ekong played 77 minutes while his compatriot, Etebo, in his first home game since joining the club on loan from Stoke City, also put on show a good performance.

The midfielder was on for just over an hour but had done enough to catch the eyes of many at the club.

The duo were up against West Brom’s and Nigerian CB Semi Ajayi, who himself featured for 65 minutes.