Fuludu Kicks Against Fixed Age Retirement in Super Eagles By Joseph Obisesan - October 12, 2023

(Top L to R) Nigeria's goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Nigeria's forward Odion Ighalo, Nigeria's defender Kenneth Omeruo, Nigeria's defender William Ekong, Nigeria's defender Leon Balogun, Nigeria's defender Chidozie Awaziem, (bottom L to R) Nigeria's forward Moses Simon, Nigeria's midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, Nigeria's defender Olaoluwa Aina, Nigeria's forward Ahmed Musa, and Nigeria's forward Alex Iwobi, pose for a team photo ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Nigeria and Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium on June 26 , 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Former Super Eagles player, Edema Fuludu has responded to suggestions regarding the retirement of players who have spent eight years in the Super Eagles. Fuludu believes that the number of years a player has been in the national team should not be the sole criterion for retirement. The former Nigerian midfielder stressed that a player's physical condition and performance on the field should be the determining factors for retirement. He highlighted that the player's position on the field and how well they take care of their physical fitness should be considered. Fuludu argued that playing for the national team is not like a civil service job. Instead, he suggested that a player's fitness level should be the primary consideration when deciding whether they should continue representing the national team.