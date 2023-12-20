Fulham Progress to League Cup SF, Iwobi helps End Everton’s Run

Alex Iwobi and Fulham needed more than 90 minutes to see off Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
A win that saw the Cottagers claim a semi-final spot in this season’s League Cup for the first time ever.
Marco Silva made five changes to the Fulham side that played over the weekend while Sean Dyche named a more familiar side.
Everton controlled a large spell of the opening 45 minutes with just a few chances in between both sides with Jarrad Branthwaite’s tame header on the half-hour mark forcing the first save of the match, after Dwight McNeil had blazed over from a promising position earlier on.