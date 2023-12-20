Fulham Progress to League Cup SF, Iwobi helps End Everton’s Run

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi is challenged by Dwight McNeil. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi and Fulham needed more than 90 minutes to see off Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

A win that saw the Cottagers claim a semi-final spot in this season’s League Cup for the first time ever.

Marco Silva made five changes to the Fulham side that played over the weekend while Sean Dyche named a more familiar side.

Everton controlled a large spell of the opening 45 minutes with just a few chances in between both sides with Jarrad Branthwaite’s tame header on the half-hour mark forcing the first save of the match, after Dwight McNeil had blazed over from a promising position earlier on.

 

Fulham took the lead of the game in the 41st minute when an Antonee Robinson cross was chested home by Michael Keane for an own goal.

Everton came close to an equalizer via a James Garner free kick that was missed by both Everton and Fulham players.

The second half was quite uneventful until the 82nd minute with no shot on target from either side.

Substitute Beto, found the back of the net for Everton with eight minutes of regulation left, when his loose ball fell into his own path via a deflection.

The penalty shootout started with seven perfect takes between both sides before Bobby Decordova Reid’s kick was saved by Jordan Pickford.

Amadou Onana missed his own kick which could’ve ended the tie after just 5 kicks each as Bernd Leno also made a save.

When Idrissa Gueye hit his penalty off target, it was Tosin Adarabioyo who took the chance and sent Fulham to the semis after 90 minutes and 16 penalties.

The semi final draws are scheduled for Friday with Chelsea, Middlesbrough and either Liverpool or West ham United as possible opponents.

