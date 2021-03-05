Fulham coach Scott Parker bemoans Maja’s disallowed goal against Spurs

Fulham Boss Scott Parker is furious with the decision of referees to rule out Josh Maja’s goal against Tottenham Hotspurs on Thursday.

The Cottagers went behind in the 19th minute from a Tosin Adarabioyo’s own goal, but Maja thought he had levelled the score when he drilled a shot past Hugo Lloris from the 18 yard box.

However the equaliser was ruled out by the video assistant after Davidson Sanchez’ clearance hit Mario Lemina in the arm before Maja fired home.

Speaking at the post match, frustrated Parker insisted that the goal was wrongly disallowed by the officials.

“I understand why the goal wasn’t given and that’s the rule. I don’t agree with that rule because looking at it, I don’t know what else he can physically do. If it doesn’t hit his arm, it hits his side, but I’m not complaining about that, the referee has just acted to the law, but maybe with a bit of common sense in those moments.

“We’ve got VAR so you can always go back and work out if there’s a clear advantage being had in that moment and I think tonight, there wasn’t a clear advantage but that’s what it is,” He said.

The result left Fulham in 18th position on the premier league table , but Parker is confident Fulham can secure another season of Premier League football.