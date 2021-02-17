Fulham Boss Scott Parker backs Josh Maja to Shine

By
Seyi Alao
-
0
61
Fulham's Nigerian striker Josh Maja (R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Fulham's English striker Ademola Lookman (C) during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Fulham at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael Regan / POOL / AFP)

Scott Parker said he’s impressed with how Josh Maja has settled at the club since his arrival from France.

Maja, 21, scored twice for the Cottagers to earn them shocking victory win at Goodison Park last Sunday.

 

Speaking ahead of Fulham’s next home game against Burnley, Parker said the youngster is learning quickly and will surely get better in coming weeks.

 

“I’ve been impressed with Josh Maja in a short space of time. He’s fitted in very well. He’s come into a young, energetic group of players. He wants to learn and get better, which is vitally important,” Parker said.

 

The Forward joined Fulham on a six months loan deal with an option to buy from French side Girondins Bordeaux back in January.

