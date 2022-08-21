Frustrating! Onyeka left on the bench in London Derby

Frank Onyeka was made to sit out Brentford’s short trip to Craven Cottage in a London derby against Lampard, as the midfielder was left on the bench for the second time this season.

Last weekend the 24 year-old was handed a 16 minutes cameo in the whitewash of Manchester United, but there was no place for him on the pitch.

The midfielder who joined Brentford from Danish side FC Midtjylland made 20 league appearances for The Bees last term, but doesn’t seem to be favored as a starter by manager Thomas Frank.

On Saturday, the Bees fought their way back from two goals down, Christian Norgaard (44′) and Ivan Toney (71′) cancelled out goals from Bobby De Cordova-Reid (1′) and Joao Palhinha (20′).

But cometh the hour and it was only fitting that it’ll be Aleksandar Mitrovic to seal the points for Fulham with a powerful header in the 90th minute and send Brentford home empty handed.