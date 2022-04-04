Frustrated Okereke racks up cards not Goals

By
Editor
-
0
86
David Okereke and Jakub Kiwior battle for the ball during the Serie A match between Spezia Calcio and Venezia FC at Stadio Alberto Picco. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

David Okereke is pretty frustrated with his lack of goals for Venezia and the Striker is racking up cards.

In his last couple of games, Okereke has picked up back to back yellow cards including one in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Spezia where he played 90 minutes but fired blank.
The 24 year-old who has scored six goals in 25 appearances for the team in the league registered zero shots in 90 minutes against Spezia.
He last scored a goal in February in the 3-1 away defeat at Verona and has since seen his drought stretch to four games.
Okereke and his Nigerian compatriot Tyronne Ebuehi both played the entire duration of the game.
Neck deep in the relegation waters, Venezia almost held out for a point but a late Emmanuel Gyasi goal decided the encounter.
Paolo Zanetti’s men have now lost their last five league matches and are winless in six.

 

 

Success gets two Assists as Udinese trounce Cagliari 5-1

 

Isaac Success played for just over an hour but still made his impact felt with two assists in Udinese 5-1 win against Cagliari.

Success dropped the dimes on Beto (49′) and Nahuel Molina (59′) to extend Udinese as the team fought their way back into a winning position.
Cagliari took the lead in the 32nd minute through Joao Pedro, but leveled through Rodrigo Becao and were ahead before the break as Beto fired them ahead.
Beto got his second from an Isaac Success assist then Molina got his name on the score sheet courtesy another Success assist.
The points was secured in the 73rd minute through Ignacio Pussetto’s goal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here