Frustrated Okereke racks up cards not Goals

David Okereke is pretty frustrated with his lack of goals for Venezia and the Striker is racking up cards.
In his last couple of games, Okereke has picked up back to back yellow cards including one in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Spezia where he played 90 minutes but fired blank.
The 24 year-old who has scored six goals in 25 appearances for the team in the league registered zero shots in 90 minutes against Spezia.
He last scored a goal in February in the 3-1 away defeat at Verona and has since seen his drought stretch to four games.
Okereke and his Nigerian compatriot Tyronne Ebuehi both played the entire duration of the game.
Neck deep in the relegation waters, Venezia almost held out for a point but a late Emmanuel Gyasi goal decided the encounter.
Paolo Zanetti’s men have now lost their last five league matches and are winless in six.
