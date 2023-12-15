Friday Night Football Returns to NPFL

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has unveiled plans to introduce Friday Night Football as part of its strategy to expand the league’s value chain.
In a memo addressed to NPFL clubs, Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer, notified club chairmen and chief executives about the forthcoming night fixtures, highlighting the initiative’s alignment with the League’s Framework and Rules.
The NPFL expressed its intention to be in communication with selected clubs to assess the readiness of their facilities for hosting Friday night matches.
Owumi emphasized that the introduction of Friday night fixtures aims to broaden the league’s value chain by creating a platform to stimulate local businesses in the areas where the matches will take place.
“The Nigeria Premier Football League will be in communication with clubs that have been selected for the Friday night matches to make sure that all logistics are in place for a successful fixture schedule,” the memo read.
“Football is a part of the entertainment industry and generally, people get off work on Fridays, hence we want to capture this segment of the weekend market by offering them safe places beyond what they become accustomed to.”
