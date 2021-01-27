Fresh Air! Onyekuru looks at Home in Galatasaray Training

Henry Onyekuru’s return to Turkey – for the third time – with Galatasaray SK was a move long expected after what has been an enduring time at AS Monaco.

The club offers the attacking midfielder what is a safe haven and a comfort zone, but more the opportunity to revive a promising career.

In the 2018-19 season, Onyekuru won a league and Cup double with the club and scored 16 goals in 44 appearances.

He will be hoping for a similar outcome this campaign with Manager Fatih Terim trusting the young Nigerian to add some sharpness to his attack line.

On Wednesday, Onyekuru took part in his first training session with the squad since his return to the Türk Telekom Stadium.

The 23 year-old was sighted with Terim and he was also put through his pace in pictures tweeted.

7️⃣ Henry Onyekuru, takımla birlikte ilk antrenmanına çıktı. 🌪 pic.twitter.com/T6UiBRWtDH — Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) January 27, 2021

He could be named in the travelling party for Friday’s League fixture against Gaziantep FK.