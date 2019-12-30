French Ligue 1 celebrates Victor Osimhen at 21

The organizers of the French Ligue 1 has laud Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his contribution in to the league and named him among the best new arrival in the Championship.

Osimhen arrived Ligue 1 from Belgian side Charleroi last summer and has banged ten league goal for Lille already this season.

The striker turned 21 on Sunday and the organisers took to their social media handle to celebrate the Nigerian forward.

“Between his infectious and his brilliance in front of goal, Lille’s Victor Osimhen has been one of the league’s most exciting new arrivals; join us in wishing him a happy 21st birthday!” the league body wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

He has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Lille.