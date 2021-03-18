French coach Lionel Soccoia absconded from duty – Kano Pillars

Nigeria professional football league side Kano Pillars have confirmed the resignation of Technical Adviser, Emmanuel Soccoia.

Soccoia left his role with the just two hours to the team’s midweek encounter against Kwara United.

The Coach sighted interference in team selection by the club Chairman and also non payment of salaries as his reasons for quitting the role.

Soccoia also issued the club a seven-day ultimatum to pay his five months salary worth $25,000 as well as his return tickets.

According to a statement released by the club, the Pillars management received Soccoia’s letter and will “look into it”.

The club also added that the French Tactician absconded from his duty as the Technical Adviser since after the Match Day 15 fixture away to Abia Warriors.

Pillars insists Soccoia was not sighted at the Ahmadu Bello stadium Kaduna, venue of Pillars home matches.