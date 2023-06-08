Players AbroadWorld Football French Clubs go head to head for Gift Orban By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - June 8, 2023 0 155 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Standard's Merveille Bope Bokadi and Gent's Gift Emmanuel Orban fight for the ball. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) LOSC Lille and RC Lens are competing to sign KAA Gent’s young star, Gift Emmanuel Orban. The Ligue 1 teams are vying for his signature, despite him being under the radar of teams like Barcelona. Orban has been impressive in the Belgian football scene, scoring 20 goals in 22 games across all competitions, along with two assists. According to reports in France, Lille and RC Lens are considering making a move for the Nigerian, as they plan for a replacement for their top strikers who are unlikely to stay by summer. KAA Gent anticipates a substantial transfer fee of at least €20 million to facilitate Orban’s departure, after securing his services for a mere €3.5 million six months ago.