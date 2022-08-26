Free agent signing Nwakaeme faced with tough task in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Nwakaeme’s immediate task with Al-Fayha will be to get the team winning games as the Saudi Pro League season got under this week.
Al-Fayha lost their opening game of the season 1-0 to Damac on Thursday, but their new signing, Nwakaeme wasn’t available for selection.
The 33 year-old free Agent Forward penned a two-year deal with the side on Wednesday and the announcement was made 24 hours later.
Nwakaeme left Turkish side Trabzonspor at the end of his contract in June and was rumored to be on the wish list of Fenerbahce this summer transfer window.
However, the Forward opted for the middle East and announcement of the deal was held at the Jabal Munikh Castle.
A club statement read:
The pride we have in our heritage and the glory of our ancestors led us to choose Munikh Castle built over 600 years ago which symbolizes steadfastness and strength, as the venue for welcoming newly-signed Al Fayhaa player Anthony Nwakaeme through one of the most famous folk arts in Saudi Arabia.
Nwakaeme spent four seasons at Trabzonspor, where he won the league title and Turkish club.