Free Agent Alhassan joins Beerschot in Belgian Lower Division

Relegated Belgian side Beerschot have signed Nigerian midfielder Ibrahim Alhassan on a free transfer.
Alhassan joins the club on a two year deal with the option of an extra year and says his immediate ambition is to help the team gain immediate promotion to the Jupiler League.
The Central Midfielder combines his Athleticism with solid defensive abilities and Beerschot Technical Manager, Sander Van Praet believes the player’s qualities fits the profile the team needs.
In his first remarks after completing the move, Alhassan said the move is coming at the right time in his career.
“I do like to feel the ball,” Alhassan was quoted by the Club website. “But I’m also very aggressive in the pressing and in following my Man.”
“So I can certainly agree with our coach’s game system. For me this is another good new step in my career.”
The 25 year-old last played in the lower division of Portuguese football for CD Nacional. He spent four seasons at the club including two in the Primeira Liga.
Last term he made 24 appearances across all competitions, registering 1 goal as many assists.
“In previous seasons I played in Portugal in both the first and second division. My goal is to play at the highest level with Beerschot again as soon as possible.”
