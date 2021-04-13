Free Agent Ahmed Musa could rejoin Kano Pillars

Victor Ohkani
Leicester City record signing, Ahmed Musa is considering a proposition to play “some matches” for his former NPFL side Kano Pillars.

Musa who joined Leicester in 2016 from CSKA Moscow has been without a club since October 2020.

 

He was released by Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr, whom he joined after two difficult years at the King Power Stadium outfit.

 

The 28 year-old hopes to boost the local league and maintain personal fitness with his Pillars return according to reports.

