Free Agent Ahmed Musa could rejoin Kano Pillars

Leicester City record signing, Ahmed Musa is considering a proposition to play “some matches” for his former NPFL side Kano Pillars.

Musa who joined Leicester in 2016 from CSKA Moscow has been without a club since October 2020.

He was released by Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr, whom he joined after two difficult years at the King Power Stadium outfit.

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Kano Pillars Football Club pays good salaries and incentives, should Ahmed Musa sign a short team deal with them? pic.twitter.com/Hqbfcmz9n0 — Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) April 12, 2021

The 28 year-old hopes to boost the local league and maintain personal fitness with his Pillars return according to reports.