Frank Onyeka will be a “Strong addition” – Brentford Manager

Brentford Manager Thomas Frank says new signing Frank Onyeka will be a “strong addition” to the squad.

Onyeka signed a five-year deal with the club from FC Midtjylland, the deal is subject to international clearance.

“I am looking forward to getting Frank in the building. We think he is a strong addition to the squad, and we are looking forward to working with him. He is a very dynamic player,”said Brentford FC Head Coach.

“Frank plays as an eight in our system, he is very good at getting from box to box and will be valuable to us when we don’t have the ball.

“He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league, we think he has the potential to develop further. All the coaches here are looking forward to working with Frank and pushing him to a higher level.”

The Midfielder will undergo a period of quarantine before joining with the squad for training.