Frank Onyeka needs time to reach our level – Brentford Manager

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has assured new signing Frank Onyeka will gradually be eased into the team to reach “the right level of fitness”.

Onyeka came of the bench and got thirty minutes against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

The Midfielder who signed a five-year contract from Danish Champions FC Midtjylland could become an important player for the Bees this season in the premier League and Thomas has explained his approach with the player.

“Fantastic to see Frank getting some minutes, there’s a reason why we only play him 30 minutes because we wanted to build him,” Thomas said after the game.

“He got a little bit of fragmented start, because of pre-season in Midtjylland and the quarantine; transfer and all that, so we need to build him to get to the right fitness level. But very nice to see him get 30 minutes.”