Frank Onyeka makes case for Premier League debut start against Arsenal, nets winner in win over Valencia

Frank Onyeka came off the bench for Brentford in a pre-season friendly against Valencia and scored a late winner for his new club.

Onyeka was a second half substitute, coming on for Saman Ghoddos after the break and the Nigerian put in a good shift earning good reviews for his performance.

With the game tied at 1-1; young forward Diego Lopez (20′) gave the visitors a first half lead before Ethan Pinnock (64′) leveled up, Onyeka’s 70th minute strike settled the exciting matchup.

The newly promoted Brentford will get their Premier League season under way at home against Arsenal on August 13.

The last time both sides met in a top flight division match was in 1947, Arsenal won 1-0.