Frank Onyeka in Brentford to complete move from FC Midtjylland

Frank Onyeka is close to completing a move from FC Midtjylland to the English Premier League with Brentford.

Onyeka has arrived England for his medicals ahead of a €10 million deal according to BT Sport’s Farzam Abolhosseini.

Frank Onyeka is now in Brentford and the deal is done. FC Midtjylland earns 10 million euros from the lease on the sale 🚨

[via:@F_Abolhosseini] #BrentfordFC

The 23 year-old who joined FC Midtjylland in 2017, worked his way up from the youth ranks and quickly established himself in the heart of the midfield.

Brentford have been monitoring the Nigeria international and has been touted to join the club following their promotion from the Championship last season.

The clubs are both owned by Matthew Benham, who is a Professional Gambler.