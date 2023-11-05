Frank Onyeka Assists in Brentford Win

Frank Onyeka provided an assist in his club’s narrow 3-2 win over West Ham at home in their Premier League game week 11.
Neal Maupay was the man who scored off of the Nigerian’s assist.
He had not scored a single goal since facing West Ham back in September 2022 and he made sure to get his name on the score sheet, heading the ball into the net after a scuffed effort from Frank Onyeka.
Ghanaian forward, Mohammed Kudus responded with a superb acrobatic finish to tie the game with what could be considered as the goal of the week, meeting Michail Antonio’s cross leaving goalkeeper Flekken without help.
Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham the lead just 15 minutes after they conceded first with his seventh of the season.
Konstantinos Mavropanos would give Brentford the lead 10 minutes after the restart in the second half as he turned the ball into his own net off an Mbeumo cross.
Meanwhile, Nathan Collins would score the decisive goal as he rose high to score from a Mathias Jensen cross, scoring for the first time since April 2022.