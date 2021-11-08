Francis Uzoho out of Liberia, Cape Verde World Cup Qualifiers

Francis Uzoho has pulled out of this month’s World Cup qualifiers because of illness.
Uzoho is one of three goalkeepers invited by Nigeria’s head Coach Gernot Rohr for the games against Liberia and Cape Verde, in the 24-man list announced last week.
The 23 year-old has endured a difficult start to the season making only a handful of appearances for his club Omonia Nicosia.
He also featured in Nigeria’s 1-0 defeat to Central Africa Republic at the last international window.
In an update provided by the National team ahead of the international break, Rohr has replaced Uzoho with Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble.
