Francis Uzoho may return as APOEL Nicosia first Choice

Francis Uzoho continued in goal for APOEL Nicosia in pre-season as the club played to a 1-1 result against Greek side Panathinaikos on Tuesday.

Uzoho was on the entire duration of the match, but the big Nigerian was breached.

The young goalkeeper appears braced for the new season in the Cypriot league. Last season he joined the club on a permanent deal from La Liga 2 side Deportivo La Coruna for €525,000.

Last term he made 18 league appearances and 7 clean sheets, an impressive performance that could give him an edge in the race for first choice.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian was quite busy in goal and though his side were ahead as early as the 21st minute (Demetris Theodorou), Uzoho will be booked (40′).

However with action in the second half just starting off, Argyris Kampetsis beat the towering Nigerian in goal.

The Legend’s next set of scheduled games will see them face Olympiakos Nicosia and Pafos before the season opener against Pafos.