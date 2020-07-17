Francis Uzoho Joins Apoel Nicosia on Three-Year Deal

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has completed a move from Deportivo La Coruna to Apoel Nicosia.

Uzoho spent the last year on loan at city rivals Omonia Nicosia and will now represent Apoel after signing a 3-year deal to join The Thrylos.

Last season he spent the most part injured but parts company with Deportivo after three years, due to lack of first team opportunities.

The Nigerian goalkeeper made his first-team LaLiga debut on 15 October 2017, against 0–0 SD Eibar.

He moved to the Segunda División side Elche CF for one year loan, before leaving for Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta in 2019.

Uzoho, who is back to from six-month injury, will now hope to relaunch his career with the Apoel Nicosia.