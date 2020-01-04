France Football tips Chukwueze, Osimhen for Success in 2020

Nigerian duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen have been listed in France football magazine’s publication of 20 young players expected to shine in 2020.

Chukwueze and Osimhen have been impressive this season in Europe, having starred for their respective clubs in the first stanza of the 2019/2020 league season.

Both players first announced themselves to the world when they helped Nigeria to the FIFA U-17 world cup title in 2015.

Osimhen has scored 10 league goals for Lille this season and 13 in all competitions, while Chukwueze has scored two La Liga goals this season and was nominated for the Kopa Trophy.

France Football List Of World’s Top 20 Talents:

Alphonso Davis (Bayern Munich)

Takumi Minamoto (Liverpool)

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

Dejan Kulusevski (Parma)

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Nicolo Zaniolo (Rome)

Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven)

Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Emiliano Buendia (Norwich)

James Maddison (Leicester)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad)

Merih Demiral (Juventus)

Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester)

Victor Osimhen ( Lille)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)