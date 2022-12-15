France ends Morocco’s fairy tale, books Mbappe vs Messi final

France defeated Morocco 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium to book a final date with Lionel Messi and Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday.
The quest for France, to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup is nearing fruition, as they saw off a stubborn Moroccan side that gave a very good account.
Morocco also struggled to cope with Nayef Aguerd ruled out for the encounter while captain Romain Saiss was patched up from his thigh injury and could only last 20 minutes before being taken off. Noussair Mazraoui could also not play beyond the 45th minutes in that thrilling encounter.
Until Wednesday’s encounter, Morocco had remained unbeaten and almost impregnable conceding only once, that meant they have never trailed in any match in this tournament.
But it all counted for little as the defending champions only needed five minutes to score the first goal.
Kylian Mbappe was found in the middle of the box and tried to skip past the bodies surrounding him, the PSG star unleashed a shot that was deflected kindly to the path of the incoming Theo Hernandez who showed great composure and technique to shoot past Yassine Bounou.