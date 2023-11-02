Former Zimbabwe Coach Charges Team Against Super Eagles

Former Zimbabwe head coach, Sunday Chidzambwa has offered words of encouragement to the Warriors as they prepare to face Nigeria in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Chidzambwa advised the Warriors not to be overly respectful of the Super Eagles and to give their best in the upcoming match.
The Super Eagles are considered favorites in the match, but Zimbabwe have been advised to approach the game with confidence and determination.
“We must not respect them, we must play our own type of football, fight for ninety minutes and achieve good results for the nation,” he was quoted by the Zimbabwe Football Association official website.