Former Super Eagles Striker finished 8th overall in CAF APOTY, See Full List of Top 10 Players

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo finished 8th overall in the 30 man shortlist for the CAF African Men’s Player of the Year 2019 award.

Ighalo polled 14 votes from the total votes cast by the CAF Technical Group, select Media and 9 Legends (former African players).

The former Super Eagles striker who finished as top striker at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations did not made the final 10-man shortlist before the list was pruned to the final three.

In a stats sheet released by CAF showing how votes were cast, Senegal’s Sadio Mane polled the highest number of votes (205).

The Top 10 Players and Number of Votes

Sadio Mane (205)

Mohamed Salah (152)

Riyad Mahrez (130)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (38)

Andre Onana (22)

Hakim Ziyech (21)

Kalidou Koulibaly (21)

Odion Ighalo (14)

Bennacer Ismail (13)

Youcef Belaïli (10)