Maradona and Osimhen on Same Level in Napoli – Ekong

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Ikpe Ekong, has stated that Super Eagles and Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen, could have a similar status and reputation in Napoli as the late Argentine football icon, Diego Armando Maradona, whom their stadium is named after.
The former Reggina midfielder, in a chat on Brila FM’s Morning Show, “No Holds Barred” said the 24-year-old’s influence is great, such that, whenever he goes back to the city even after leaving, he would not be required to pay for anything from taxi to even hotel bills.
He also suggested that he has paved the way for many Nigerians and even Africans in the city.
Osimhen has melted his name into the heart of the citizens of Naples; kids have been donning his hairstyle, wearing replicas of his mask and his jersey replicas spreading like a pandemic throughout the city.
Such is the influence of the Olusosun-bred superstar who has led the charge for the club and the city’s 33-year-old wait for the Scudetto which is imminent.
The former international, whose son, Emmanuel, has represented Sweden’s U19 national team, suggested that now is the right time for him to leave Napoli – when the ovation is at its highest and as he is in his prime.
“Such history as he has created does not come more than once. Chances are the next few seasons might not be the same, so it is best for Osimhen to move to one of the big clubs,” the former Midfielder insists.
Bayern Munich and PSG have been recently reported to be ahead in the chase for the Nigerian star.