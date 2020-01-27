Former Super Eagles, Fiorentina Star Survives Ghastly Multiple Auto Crash

Former Super Eagles and Fiorentina Midfielder Christian Obodo has revealed he escaped death after surviving two auto crash this Month.

Obodo, 35, told footballlive in an exclusive interview that both accidents occurred while he was on a family visit from Italy.

The former footballer narrated how the incidents occurred first on his way from Enugu and the second in Ozoro, Delta State.

He was driving in the company of his 65 year-old Mother, Younger brother and two Cousins on both occasions.

The former Torino and Udinese player shared a picture of the wreckage on social media.

“That was two days ago I was coming back from Enugu where I went to bury my Uncle on the 16th,” he said about the car wreckage.

“That was the first incident though, the second was on Saturday. At about 3pm along Ozoro, I was driving at about 110 [km/h].

“The road was a freeway, but then I noticed a pothole and started to pump the brakes to avoid running into it. But as I was trying to avoid running into a ditch, that was in the middle of the road, the lost control of the car and the next thing I knew, the car flipped as we were thrown off the road into a pillar.

“I had my 65 year-old mum and younger brother with me in the car, we came through without a scratch. When I went back to see the wreckage and I burst into tears because I knew I was lucky to be alive.”

“The first incident happened on the 16th of this month, I was driving to my Community with two relatives when a trailer, crashed into us from behind. The driver said the truck had no brakes and he had lost control at the time.

“For the past 19 years I have made trips back home and this is the first time such a thing has happened to me,” he concluded.

Obodo earned 21 caps for Nigerian between 2004 and 2008, featuring at the 2006 African Cup of Nations where the Super Eagles finished third.

He also had a stellar career in the Serie A with Perugia, Fiorentina and Udinese. He played on loan at Torino in the 11 years he spent in Italy’s top flight.